Venezuela’s opposition leader Juan Guaido said at the weekend he would send delegates to Oslo next week for the first face-to-face meeting with representatives of President Nicolas Maduro’s government as part of a Norway-led mediation effort.

They “will talk with both the Norwegian government and with representatives of the regime”, Guaido said in a statement, after the two Venezuelan sides traveled separately to the Norwegian capital last week without meeting.

Guaido, recognized by the United States and dozens of other countries as Venezuela’s interim president, said the opposition delegation will be headed by deputy parliament speaker Stalin Gonzalez and the ex-deputy Gerardo Blyde, both of whom were involved in the initial talks with the Norwegians. Media reports said Venezuelan Communications Minister Jorge Rodriguez and the governor of Miranda province Hector Rodriguez represented Maduro’s government in the initial talks, but it was unclear if they would participate in next week’s meeting.

Guaido has appeared cautious about talking with Maduro’s representatives since the idea is unpopular with the opposition base that has spent months in the streets trying to push Maduro out.