Luxury brand, Vento Furniture had just added two celebrities to their list of ambassadors; seasoned photographer Kelechi Amadi-Obi and Kannywood star, Ali Nuhu.

They will be joining actors Bolanle Ninalowo and Mary Lazarus who were signed last year at an elaborate ceremony in Lagos.

The signing, which took place at the main showroom in Lagos recently, saw the Vento brand welcome Amadi-Obi and Nuhu into the family to be the faces of the brand across the country. After the signing which the duo said would run for a year, an elated Amadi-Obi said anyone would want to associate with products that align with one’s personal mantra. “It is about paying attention to details and distinguishing yourself in excellence and service offering and those are some of the things I observed about this brand. The first time I entered their showroom, everything stood out perfectly for me. Every piece screams luxury yet is very affordable. That day, I ended up buying furniture from them and I never knew I was going to be their ambassador much later. Each time I come here, I always see something new.”

Nuhu on his part said he first came across the brand at the airport when he was traveling to Abuja. “I was fascinated by what I saw and it wasn’t long after this I got a call that they wanted me to join their team as brand ambassador which I appreciate and am thankful for.”

Speaking on behalf of the brand, MD, MBR Signature, Stanley Ezeani restated that the additional brand ambassadors is strategically geared towards reinforcing the brand’s core message to the market, that the brand is here to redefine and provide affordable luxury for all.

