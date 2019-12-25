Determined to address the country’s digital skills gap and to enable young school graduates acquire the requisite digital skills that will make them employable, Ventra Consult, in partnership with Credly, on the acclaim platform, which is a world leading digital credential provider, is bringing Digital Badge Certification to Nigeria.

Addressing the media on Nigeria’s digital skills gap at its Lagos office recently, the Lead Consultant at Ventra Consult, Mr. Victor Femi-Fred, said the consulting firm was able to identify various digital skills gap among organisations and decided to bridge such gap, through training and certification, where digital badge would be awarded on specific programmes.

According to him, they were able to identify various digital skills gap in businesses such as inadequate revenues, inconsistent activity levels, inaccurate sales projections, complex selling circles account management, emotional intelligence, time management, among others and have designed global certification programme to address the business challenges, and digital badge that is globally recognised will issued at every successful training programme and examination.

Femi-Fred said Ventra leverages strength on expertise from various sales and industry learning concepts and practical approach to ensuring success.

“Ventra engages with organisations towards meeting their set objectives through customised designed learning and development programs. Our expertise is engineered to provide a return on investment (ROI) from learning and development programs investments. Our processes are tailored to meet individual and organisational set objectives with culminating testimonials.We deliver our training program aligned with the desired goals, vision and objectives based on the scope of the requirements with a long term view,” Femi- Fred added.

The partnership is designed to transform knowledge, skills, and achievements into digital credentials that empower individuals to capture opportunities while organizations/establishments also measure their workforce impacts.

With the partnership, Ventra Consult joins global leading organisations such as Adobe, IBM, Pearson, Madison College, Oracle, Comptia and Dell among other elites to transform accomplishments into digital credentials through the issuance and certification of a digital badge.