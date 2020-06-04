Fred Ezeh, Abuja

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has concluded plans to hold solidarity rally in Benin, Edo State, today, to demand urgent action from Nigerian government and other stakeholders regarding rising cases of rape in Nigeria.

Few days ago, a 100-Level student of the Department of Microbiology, Faculty of Life Sciences, University of Benin (UniBen), Vera Uwaila Omozuwa, was gang-raped and killed in a church where she had gone to study.

Just before the dust could settle, news broke that an 18-year-old student of the Federal College of Animal and Production Technology, Apata, Ibadan, Barakat Bello, had been raped and also killed in her home in Ibadan.

The cases, expectedly, generated huge public outcry and condemnation from different political, religious and community leaders.

NANS President, Danielson Akpan, told Daily Sun that the objective of the peaceful exercise was to register their discontent with the rising cases of rape and killing of female students, and also demand for justice for Omozuwa and Bello.

In called on governments at all levels, security agencies, community leaders and parents to create a safer environment for girl-child across all ages.