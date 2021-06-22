The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has said it would detain any defaulting privately-owned airplanes at the expiration deadline of the July 7 as part of the ongoing verification.

At a news conference to give update of the verification in Abuja, yesterday, its spokesman, Joseph Attah, explained that as agency of government responsible for enforcement of laws governing imports and exports in Nigeria, NCS would not hesitate to invoke appropriate sanctions on any defaulting private airplanes.

He said such action including detention of the airplanes would be taken immediately after the expiration of the verification period on Tuesday July 6.

The service on May 31 announced its intention to carry out holistic audit of the importation of private airplanes operating in the Country.

Attah disclosed that with two weeks into the 30 days verification period, only six owners of private airplanes had responded to the invitation.

He added that this was what necessitated the update and reminder to those who had not responded, to do so in other to avoid possible detention of their airplanes.

“The service believes that owners of private aircrafts are highly placed individuals who would be willing to comply with extant laws of the land governing importation of the aircrafts they own, this includes payments of all appropriate duties and taxes.

“For the avoidance of doubt, private aircrafts owners or their representatives are to report to room 305, Tariff and Trade Departments, Nigeria Customs Service’ headquarters, Abuja.”

He said the exercise which had commenced June 7 would end July 6. He said owners or representatives of private airplanes should come with documents such as Aircraft Certificate of Registration, NCAA’S Flight Operations Compliance Certificate (FOCC) and NCAA’S Maintenance Compliance Certificate (MCC). Others are NCAA’S Permit for non- Commercial Flights (PNCF) and Temporary Import Permit (TIP) where applicable. Attah stated that the ongoing verification was to ensure all privately-owned airplanes in the country were properly imported and cleared with all appropriate taxes paid.