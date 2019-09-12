Veritas Kapital Assurance Plc has appointed Kenneth Edore Egbaran, as its new managing director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO.

Egbaran’s appointment came after the resignation of the former managing director Polycarp Didam.

A statement sourced from the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), disclosed stakeholders and the investing public at large, the insurance company are to know that the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) had approved Egbaran’s appointment which took effect from Friday, September 6, 2019”.

Kenneth Edore Egbaran is an insurance practitioner with over 30 years of experience spanning reinsurance, underwriting and insurance broking.

He started his career as a senior superintendent with the Nigeria Reinsurance Corporation. He was a marketing director at A&G Insurance and also worked with Afribank Insurance Brokers, Mainstream Global Insurance Brokers Limited and Crusader Insurance Limited (now Custodian Insurance Plc).

Before his appointment at Veritas Kapital Assurance Plc, he served as the Managing Director of Goldlink Insurance Plc, the report disclosed.