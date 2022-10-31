From Gyang Bere, Jos

The Project Coordinator of Conservation and Historical Research of Kofyar Hill settlement 2020-2022, Dr. Olukoya Obafemi, has advised young people in Nigeria not to see their vernacular houses as primitive to contemporary progress.

Obafemi, who is also a founder of Olukoye Obafemi & Associates and lecturer at the Brandenburg Technical University, Germany disclosed this in Jos during an International Exhibition for the Project: Conservation and Historical Research of Kofyar Hill Settlement, funded by Gerda Henkel Stiftung.

He described the project objectives, which includes documentation of the heritage attributes conveying the values of indigenous languages landscape; conduct capacity building and training of the community members; engage in awareness raising and educational programme; conduct restoration and rehabilitation work on the damaged vernacular buildings and exhibit; and disseminate the results of the entire project objectives, as apt to the survival and sustainability of vernacular architecture research in Nigeria.

Dr. Obafemi advised that for a long term sustainability of the project, the young people not to see their vernacular houses as primitive or roadblock to contemporary progress.

“I want younger generation to view this as a true representation of incubators of their identity.”

He commended the University of Jos and the Kofyar people in Plateau state for their immense support towards the success of the project which commenced in 2020.

Vice Chancellor of the University of Jos, Prof. Tanko Ishaya, represented by the Director of Academic Planning and Management, Prof. Joshua Chollom, also commended funder of the project, Gerda Henkel Stiftung, saying the gesture will lead to the sustainability of vernacular languages in Nigeria.

He lauded the Project Co-ordinator, Dr. Olukoya Obafemi, for the passion towards sustaining vernacular languages and for leading a passionate team to successfully carry out the research work.

Prof. Tanko acknowledged the University’s Department of

Archaeology and Heritage Studies and Department of Architecture for applying its expertise in contributing to the attainment of an outstanding research outcome, describing it as a feat to the institution.

The traditional ruler of Kofyar Hill Settlement, Chief John Datok, applauded the funder for restoring their vernacular houses in the last 2 years, noting that centering the project around Kofyar people in a community-based heritage conservation approach shows how committed and diligent the Project Coordinator is determined to liberate his people.

He also thanked the project team for the knowledge impacted on the community members through capacity building and awareness raised which, he said, will have a long-lasting impact on the Kofyar youths in years to come.

The event was attended by scholars and professionals from the Museum of Traditional Nigerian Architecture (MOTNA); the Centre for Earth Construction Technology (CECTech); the National Museum Jos; Institute of Archaeology and Museums Studies (IAMS), Jos, the Department of Archaeology and Heritage Studies and, Department of Architecture, University of Jos, Nigeria.

Participants from all the villages in the mountains- Kofyar, Longsel, Pankurum, Lardang, Bong, Gogot- were also in attendance while cultural dances were displayed and rendition of songs by the Kofyar cultural dancers.