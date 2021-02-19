The agent of Palmeiras winger Gabriel Veron is coy on interest from Manchester United.

Europa Calcio spoke with Veron’s agent Lupercio Segundo and asked him about the links to Old Trafford.

“These are situations that I cannot anticipate. There are talks with some clubs and the proposals are expected to become official,” he replied.

With the agent giving such a teasing answer, speculation over Veron’s future is set to continue circulating.

Segundo added: “I believe that the proposals in the next market window will be inevitable.

“Palmeiras has a well-defined plan for Gabriel and we will follow it.

“European football? Gabriel Veron is a great player, I have no doubts about that.

“Despite his young age, he’s a mature athlete, who’s always proved to be decisive, he has many qualities and characteristics that are indispensable for today’s football.”