In a bid to address Africa’s seemingly intractable challenges in business, Verraki Partners, a technology company founded with the intent of developing and transforming Africa by developing business solutions designed inherently for Africa and specifically fit for purpose, has launched in Nigeria.

The firm, which is led by foremost corporate professionals as well as former Accenture leaders in Nigeria, declared it will also be curating business ventures to unlock new sources of growth across the continent while applying its global expertise and local insights to partner with enterprises and governments to accelerate the development and transformation of Africa by providing business solutions uniquely tailored for Africa.

Speaking at a conference at its head office in Victoria island, Lagos, the former country managing director for Accenture in Nigeria now the managing partner Verraki Partners, Niyi Yusuf, said that the launch of Verraki is asserting its capability not only to provide tailored business solutions across technology, advisory and ventures, cutting across the social sector, services and real sector, but also it focuses on working with its clients to provide solutions to Africa’s seemingly intractable challenges.

Yusuf further explained that the business solutions firm would be working with enterprises and governments in 13 sectors of the economy which include; agriculture, manufacturing, banking, health, entertainment among others to ignite opportunities, unleash their potential, pivot and turnaround their performance to create a better future.

“Professional services firms in Africa are currently at an inflexion point. Digital technologies, revolutionary ideas and new business models are creating disruptions and new factors such as agility, flexibility, risk tolerance, cost-leadership, value for money and entrepreneurship are key requirements for success. Verraki’s birth at an auspicious time like this is driven by our understanding of clients’ needs and our desire to harvest the opportunities the disruption brings and participate fully, via a rebalance and reconfiguration to address the specific needs of the market.

“We are now able to expand our services to cover more sectors of the economy, to service different types of clients (small and big, local and multinational) and invest in the market while taking measured risks and developing relevant home-grown solutions that will be needs-based and affordable, offering significant value for money. As the African Union launches the Africa Continental Free Trade Area in 2019 to create a single continental market for goods and services, with free movement of business persons and investments, we are excited about the prospects on the continent and look forward to contributing to Africa’s transformation via fit-for-purpose solutions and working with leading enterprises and governments to drive their capacity and motivation for change”, he declared.

Thereafter, he clarified that, following the reorganization of Accenture operations in Nigeria, Verraki is now the registered business intermediary for Accenture in Nigeria. Services to Accenture clients in Nigeria will now be delivered through Verraki Partners and Accenture will continue to support and provide services to Verraki, including delivery support and access to specialized skills on projects as applicable. Verraki will also develop technical support agreement for specialized support provisioning with other global companies in USA, Europe, China, India among others as required.