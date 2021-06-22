VersionFlex, a Nigerian company, is set to redefine online transportion and logistics service delivery, especially e-hailing, in Nigeria and West Africa in general. It will consider the prevailing economic situations of Nigerians in the availability and affordability of its products and services. The start-up is geared towards mass employment and citizen empowerment.

According to Mr. Olusola Amosu, spokesperson of the company with headquarters in Lagos and presence in Lagos and Ogun, “We are redefining and repositioning the concept and usage of e-hailing to suit the unique Nigerian business environments. For too long, Nigerians, who are very mobile, have been taken for granted and have lost so much resources and manpower/labour hours to inadequacies of transportation services. We will strive to provide good rides, attractive incentives and quality services. Our niche is to make it affordable. It is going to be affordable, dependable and available.”

Amosu disclosed that VersionFlex is already partnering to make available a variety of vehicles, according to increasing needs of every customer in the social, political and economic cadres of society, with attendant liberty to choose, while the drivers are trained to be courteous and respectful.

“VersionFlex has packaged some unique features and perquisites, including a sizeable discount on first-time users, optional savings plan and zero commission for a reasonable period for drivers,” Amosu said.