Interswitch Group, promoters of the Verve Payments Brand, has announced the 4th edition of the ‘Verve Life’, which has come to be regarded as Nigeria’s biggest fitness and wellness lifestyle activation, incorporating the key pillars of fitness, fun and healthy food, taking place on Saturday 6th November, 2021 at The Landmark Centre in Lagos.

Ahead of the Grand Finale in Lagos however, fitness enthusiasts across five major cities in Nigeria including Asaba, Port Harcourt, Lagos, Ibadan and Abuja will be treated to high impact and invigorating activities lined up ahead of the grand finale Verve Life 4.0 fitness event.

Verve Life 4.0 is the fourth edition of the Verve brand’s annual fitness and lifestyle event which started September 6, 2021 and is themed ‘Fit to Live’. To kick off this year’s edition of the Verve Life event, there will be a series of satellite events at designated facilities across selected cities in Nigeria including; Asaba, Port Harcourt, Lagos, Ibadan and Abuja in activations themed ‘The Verve Life Is Coming to Your City!’. The satellite events will kick off in Asaba, at Plot IV Core Area, NTA Rd beside Lavida Hotel on September 11, 2021. Subsequently on September 18, 2021, the Port Harcourt event will hold at Rivtaf Park, by Golf Estate, Trans Amadi.

