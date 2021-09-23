By Chinenye Anuforo

Positioned as a torchbearer for inclusive digitization, Africa’s leading payment cards & token business, Verve has thrown its support behind the Federal Government’s efforts to create a robust digitization framework for comprehensive identity management for Nigerians.

The Nigerian government ramped up its digital identity management campaign to ensure a proper and foolproof identification system, as obtained in most countries across the globe.

In 2019, the Federal Government of Nigeria, through the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) joined the coalition calling for the recognition of September 16 as International Identity Day to further consolidate its target of a comprehensive digital identity management system.

Verve, on its part as a leading cards & digital payment scheme in Africa and a champion of digitized identity management solutions, has lent its support to this national undertaking of strategic importance.

According to the NIMC, the digital identity ecosystem includes players in both the private and public sectors to improve the commission’s reach across the nation. Players in the sectors include qualified private vendors who will provide data collection services and issue National Identification Number (NIN) under the National Identity Management System (NIMS) programme.

The commission seeks to enroll all Nigerians and legal residents in a centralized identity database, with the aim of creating an authentication channel that would foster seamless and safe local and foreign transactions.

Verve, as a provider of safe and seamless payment solutions, through its technology framework possesses the expertise and capacity to provide contemporary digitized identification solutions. This positions Verve as a suitable partner in the ongoing public identity digitization drive, providing structures that will advance the goals of the NIMC.

Marking this year’s National Identity Day at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, the Divisional Chief Executive Officer (DCEO) for Payment Cards and Digital Tokens, Interswitch Group, Vincent Ogbunude, restated the firm’s commitment towards supporting a digital ecosystem in tandem with the aims of the Federal Ministry of Communication and Digital Economy.

Ogbunude said, “Verve is proud to be supporting the federal government on this project. This partnership underpins our commitment and investment to grow the digital identity management system in Nigeria. At Interswitch we understand the critical place for identity, indeed we believe that a person’s identity is a fundamental human right that should not be trifled with.”

Emphasizing the importance of having an identity management database for Nigeria, Africa’s most populous country and the 7th most populous nation in the world, the Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, said that a comprehensive identity database was important in identifying the total number of residents in the country.

He also noted that a digitized identity management system would aid the government in crafting a proper national budget to better cater to the needs of Nigerians.

The minister pointed out that the digital national identification exercise would serve as a convenient substitute for frequent census exercises, “if the database is updated”.

