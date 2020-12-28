Africa’s leading payment technology and card brand, Verve International, has rewarded two lucky cardholders with the N1 million grand prize each at the Verve Good Life Promo grand prize presentation ceremony held last Saturday in Lagos. The grand prize winners brought the total number of customers who won various categories of cash prizes and airtime in the three-month long promo to 2,552.

The N1 million cash prize winners are Omolara Olayiwola, an account holder with Wema Bank, and Umar Safinat, an account holder with United Bank for Africa. During the Verve Good Life Promo, over 2,500 lucky cardholders shared the over N27 million prize pot. The lucky cardholders emerged from across the six geo-political zones in the country.

Verve launched the Good Life promo in September 2020 to reward its cardholders with cash prizes and airtime. The Good Life Promo sought to enable Verve’s loyal cardholders to live the good life, whatever the ‘good life’ means to them.

Speaking at the prize presentation, Group Head, Verve Marketing, Ikechukwu Ugwu, said the objective of the Verve Good Life Promo was to reward Verve cardholders for their loyalty and to give Nigerians a succour during these economically challenging times.

Ikechukwu said: “After the Federal Government lifted the lockdown across the country, we asked ourselves what we could do to support our customers and enable them live the good life. That was how the Verve Good Life Promo was born.”