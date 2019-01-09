Misinformation and smear campaigns are age-long propaganda techniques and common occurrences in political campaigns worldwide. Every presidential campaign has its share of hardball political tactics, as in other electoral levels; but nothing is more disconcerting and hurtful than a smear campaign. It is detrimental to nation-building, good governance and is a threat to a democratic system.

The extremely personal, often anonymous allegations that make up a smear campaign are aimed at assassinating a candidate’s most precious asset: his or her reputation. The reason this dishonest act has been recurrent over the years is the fact that it sometimes works.

In Nigeria today, it is smear-for-smear campaign between the leading political parties, All Progressives Congress (APC) and Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP),

as both parties strive in mudslinging to demonise each other to augment their respective votes while depressing votes of their opponents.

Political advertising has become more negative over the past few election cycles. The apparent rising volume and intensity of smear campaign enhances trivialisation, diverts attention from issue-based discourse and manipulates voters while lessening their capacity to engage in national decision-making in politics.

In this edition of Marketing matters, Udeme Ufot, the Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of SO & U Group, a leading marketing communications agency in the country, shares his view points on political communication, trends and consequences of smear campaigns.

Essence of political education

Political education equips the citizenry with the knowledge of political happenings and personalities contesting for power, and empowers them with the information to make the right choices. It involves the use of language, sound, symbols, and imagery by political leaders, political parties, the media and even the citizens, to exert intended or unintended effects on the political knowledge, attitudes or behaviours of the public as it relates to public policies or key figures.

Communication is intended to inform, persuade, remind and to stimulate action.

Thrust of political campaigns

Political communication is essentially focused on three objectives: advocacy, contrast and attack.

The intention of advocacy is to make a strong case in favour of the candidate, projecting him/her as the best for the job. Positive attributes, factual or emotive, as well as track records are leveraged to sell the candidate.

Primarily, contrast is to create some differentiation between the candidate and competitors. The strong points of the candidates are shown off against the weaknesses of the opposition to present a more desirable candidate in the minds of the audience.

Attack is a direct and sometimes vicious assault on the personality and character of the opposition. Sometimes, it is based on facts, or interpretations of facts, to suit the intended purpose or, at other times, based on total falsehood. This is the domain of the smear campaign. The intention here is to build a strong case against voting for the opposition candidate.