Nigerian Veterinary Medical Association has commended the Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, for his administration’s policies and reforms, which have continued to attract investment in livestock production.

Chairman of the association in Edo State, Emmanuel Chikwe, gave the commendation during a courtesy visit to the governor.

He thanked the governor for supporting the organisation to secure the hosting right of the association’s national congress.

“Edo State will be hosting the national congress for the first time since the creation of the state. The congress will hold from October 26 to 30 2020,” he said.

Emmanuel said the congress will attract both local and international delegates and investors who will visit and take advantage of the governor’s investment in animal production, hatchery and drug production.

He added that the congress is in line with the initiatives of Governor Obaseki to attract investors to the state.

The governor, who was represented by the Commissioner for Agriculture and Natural Resources, Richard Edebiri, said several programmes are in place to reposition the agriculture sector in the state.