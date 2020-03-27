Okwe Obi, Abuja

Following the outbreak of coronavirus, Veterinary Council of Nigeria (VCN) and Nigerian Veterinary Medical Association (NVMA), said they are brainstorming on fumigating livestock markets and promote biosecurity in poultries to tame the spread of the disease. Currently over 50 Nigerians have tested positive to COVID-19 with one death recorded. In a statement jointly signed yesterday by the presidents of VCN and NVMA, Aishatu Abubakar Baju and Prof. Bello Agaie, they commended the federal government for its efforts so far in managing the spread of the virus and also volunteered to render their services.

“In support of the efforts of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development in collaboration with states Ministries of Agriculture/Animal Resources, we are already engaging in fumigation of high-risk veterinary related areas especially live-bird and livestock markets and promoting increased biosecurity in poultry and livestock farms. “Veterinarians across the country are available to support the global efforts to contain the virus in view of its zoonotic potential. “The veterinary community in Nigeria has noted with concern the ravaging effects of COVID-19 globally and particularly in our country, Nigeria and wish to commend the efforts so far put in place by the Federal Government through the Presidential Task-Force on COVID-19 Pandemic, Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and other relevant stakeholders.”