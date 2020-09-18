Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

Veteran actor, Jimoh Aliu, is dead.

Aliu died yesterday at the Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital (EKSUTH), Ado-Ekiti, at 86 years.

His death came at the time he expressed his determination to redefine arts and culture in Ekiti State.

Aliu, a forth-night ago, had during a press conference at his residence in Ado-Ekiti, disclosed his latest plan on production of five movies to reposition film industry, bring together all artistes for unity and benefits in arts/culture.

According to a close associate, the body of the deceased would be moved to his residence at Adebayo area in Ado-Ekiti before being taken to his hometown, Okemesi Ekiti in Ekiti West Local Government Area, where he would be buried tomorrow.

Aliu had started producing the first of his five-movies project, entitled: Olowo Ite, before his death. The movies were expected to feature top Nollywood actors.

Born in Okemesi-Ekiti, the deceased began acting in 1959 after joining Akin Ogungbe Theatre Group and left in 1966 to form his own troupe, Jimoh Aliu Concert Party, in Ikare, Ondo State.

He had produced and featured in various Yoruba movies, the most popular being Yanpan Yarin and Fopomoyo.

He was a former president of the Association of Nigeria Theatre Practitioners.