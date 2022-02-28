Veteran Nollywood actor, Lari Williams, is dead. He was aged 81.

According to a statement issued by his family, the thespian died on Sunday at his hometown, Ikom, Cross River State after a brief illness.

Williams had a career that spanned over five decades. He was popular for his roles in hit soap operas such as Village Headmaster, Ripples, and Mirror in The Sun among others.

Williams, who was the inaugural president of the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN), earned a prestigious national honour, Member of the Order of the Federal Republic (MFR) in 2008.

The deceased was educated at CMS Grammar School, Lagos. Immediately after independence, Williams travelled to England where he studied Journalism at London School of Journalism before proceeding to study English at Morley College and later Drama at Mountview Theatre School and Stratford E15 Acting School to become a professional actor.

He lectured Theatre Arts in three Nigerian universities including University of Lagos, Lagos State University, and University of Calabar.

Williams emerged the first actor to ever perform on top of 1,200 feet high Zuma Rock in Abuja where he performed his late friend, Maman Vatsa’s poem, ‘The Bird that Sings in the Rain’.

“He will be greatly missed by his family members and friends.

Burial arrangements will be announced soon,” the statement from his family reads.