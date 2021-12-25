Veteran Nollywood actor, Pete Edochie, has expressed displeasure at what he described as “lackadaisical attitude” of the southeast governors towards the protection of their citizens.

In an interview on Nani Boi TV posted on YouTube, the respected broadcaster and thespian said: “I am begging God to help southeastern governors. I do hear most times that the northern governors are always having meetings and whatever the outcome is, they implement. What stops the southeastern governors from doing the same? Who really did this to us?

“One day, I heard that the southern governors would hold their regular meeting at Asaba. So, some of my colleagues informed me that what I have been praying for was about to come to pass. As God would have it, the meeting was held at Asaba and all the Igbo governors were present. I was so excited because some important issues were discussed. They jointly agreed that it’s high time herdsmen looked for ranches to start rearing their animals, because they were already causing a lot of damages, especially to people’s farmlands. After the meeting at Asaba, they agreed to hold the next one in Lagos.”

Edochie noted with dismay that it was only the Enugu State governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi that was present at the subsequent meetings, while others sent in their representatives. “The southeastern governors should know they need to lead while we follow. How could a meeting concerning your people be scheduled and you will not be present to fight for their rights, but (rather) sent in your different representatives? You all came out to the one held at Asaba and we were all excited about it, then came the one of Lagos and you didn’t honour it,” Edochie said.

While affirming that the absence of other Igbo governors at the Lagos meeting was a sad development, the veteran actor noted that at another follow-up meeting held in Enugu State, the southeast governors were all conspicuously absent again.

Edochie emphasised that at a point when Ndigbo are “trying to see if we can get an Igbo president for 2023, it shouldn’t come as a surprise if the people’s choice turned out to be the Enugu State governor. He is the only one that has shown concern, making it obvious that whatever concerns Ndi-Igbo is of great importance to him. I want to sincerely appreciate Governor Ugwuanyi for his presence in all the meetings. He was also the first to implement the outcome of the meetings in his state.”