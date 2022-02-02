By Ayo Lawal

Veteran actor, John Adewunmi popularly known as Tafa Oloyede, is dead. He was aged 69.

According to Ranny Shitta-Bey, former president, Association of Nigerian Theatre Practitioners (ANTP), Lagos State, the Ede, Osun State-born veteran actor died on Tuesday, February 1, 2022 at his residence in Arowomole, Kajola Area, Oshogbo after a brief illness. He has since been buried according to Islamic rites.

Tafa Oloyede, who ventured into acting in 1974 , had his tutelage under the late Oyin Adejobi. He featured in many movies including ‘Jaiyesimi’, ‘Ayanmo’, ‘Ekuro Oloja’, ‘Orogun Adedigba’ and ‘Akanji Oniposi’ among others.

He’s survived by his wife and children.