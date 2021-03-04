Following the death and burial today of ace broadcaster, Sadiq Daba who passed on yesterday, March 3, 2021, veteran broadcaster and politician, Mabel Oboh has paid glowing tribute to the fallen thespian stating that indeed the Nigerian entertainment industry has lost a rare gem.

In a chat with The Sun Newspapers, Oboh said: “Indeed Nigeria has lost a rare gen. Farwell my friend and colleague. I still can’t believe you are gone. It was with great shock and bewilderment that I got the news of the passing on of this dearest colleague of mine on 3rd of March. Over the years we formed a family bond with him in the course of our journey in the broadcast industry.”

In 2017, Mabel Oboh alongside another veteran broadcaster, Soni Irabor, Joe Odumakin of Women Arise and Azuka Ajebose among a host of other concerned associates on the #savesadiqdabaproject worked very hard to raise funds to have Sadiq flown to the UK for treatment for prostate cancer and leukemia.

Recalling the experience, Oboh said: “Despite all the effort we made to give him a new lease of life, it is sad and heartbreaking that he is gone. However, I am glad knowing that Nigerians reacted favorably to the fund raising. Sadiq Daba was also a family friend and would be greatly missed by my family, his colleagues and all his fans as a consequence of the impact his acquaintance has made on us and the broadcast industry, especially we his colleagues at the NTA. As an actress and broadcaster, I learnt a great deal from him alongside late Sam Loco Efe during the good hay days. My heart truly bleeds for this great loss.

“Words can not console his beautiful superwoman wife, Bolaji Daba, who stood by him like The Rock of Gibraltar all through the storm. May God give her the strength to bear the loss. We love him dearly but God loves him more. Rest in peace Sadiq Daba.”