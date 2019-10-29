Adesuwa Onyenokwe, a veteran broadcaster, on Tuesday tasked theatre arts students across the country to take advantage of their smart phones to improve on their career.

Adesuwa Onyenokwe

Onyenokwe told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos that there was more to the use of smart phones than chatting and pinging.

“Theatre Arts is a wonderful course and the innovation of smart phones has made it more lucrative which most students taking the course are not making best use of.

“I am charging them to wake up and learn how to take advantage of what they have by using their phones to do things that matter and can add value to their career.

“In the media for example and where I belong, they can do write-ups, put them on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook page and linkup with newspaper house or television station to have a backup.

“For the stand-up comedian, just record your work and put it on social media to show people, and by so doing, you have followers which nobody is charging you for it,” she said.

The publisher of Today’s Woman Magazine said that such steps would go a long way to boost their chances of excelling in the industry, even before they graduate from schools. (NAN)