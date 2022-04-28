The first FM station in the country, Radio Nigeria’s Metro 97.7, Lagos, clocked 45 years in April 2022.

Established in April 22, 1977 on Martins Street, Lagos Island, the station was originally known as RN2: the Sunshine Station, before it was relocated to Broadcasting House, Ikoyi and the name metamorphosed to Metro 97.7 FM.

Activities marking the 45th anniversary include the reassembling and rostering of the station’s past On-Air personalities at the Broadcasting House to read the news and present other programmes over a period of time.

The likes of Patrick Oke, Delightsome Alfred, Cordelia Okpei, Funke Treasure, Charles Anazodo, Frank Edoho, Sulai Aledeh, Chris Ilems, Ify Onyegbule, and Uche Nwaneri were all live in Metro studio at different times.

Others are Tokunbo Oyerinde, Ndidi Osaka, Godwin Enakhena, Seyi Martins, Jacob Johnson and Bukola Ogunrinde.

They were all delighted for the homecomings.

Congratulatory messages poured in for the station from listeners and retired staff of Radio Nigeria, including George Bako, Ndidi Osaka, Ilemi Okoka, Alaoma Nwogbe, Pa Tunde Aiyegbusi among others.

Bako, former director general of the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria, stressed the need for the corporation to take the training of engineering staff serious.

Some of the listeners, Chinenye Igwilo, Tope Ajayi and Victor Okon, expressed happiness over the clarity of the station at 45.

In a message, Director General of the FRCN, Mansur Liman, who sent his warmest greetings to management and staff of the station, urged them to consolidate on what stands Metro FM out.

On the success stories of the station, General Manager, Ifeoma Okpala, said the station had always ensured best standards in its news and programmes.