By Ayodele Lawal

Veteran fuji musician, Iyanda Sawaba Abisodun popularly known as Pata Olokun or Easy Sawaba, is dead. He was aged 71.

Confirming his demise, President, Fuji Musicians Association of Nigeria (FUMAN), Alhaji S.K Sensation said Sawaba died after a brief illness at University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan, Oyo State on Wednesday, April 6, 2022.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

The deceased had about 20 albums to his credit including Suru, Igbo Odaju, Ayetoto, Ore Sotito and Pata Olokun, which threw him into the limelight.