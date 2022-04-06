By Ayodele Lawal
Veteran fuji musician, Iyanda Sawaba Abisodun popularly known as Pata Olokun or Easy Sawaba, is dead. He was aged 71.
Confirming his demise, President, Fuji Musicians Association of Nigeria (FUMAN), Alhaji S.K Sensation said Sawaba died after a brief illness at University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan, Oyo State on Wednesday, April 6, 2022.
The deceased had about 20 albums to his credit including Suru, Igbo Odaju, Ayetoto, Ore Sotito and Pata Olokun, which threw him into the limelight.
