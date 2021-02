Veteran highlife musician and producer, Christopher Ajilore, popularly known as Pa Chris Ajilo, is dead.

He passed away today after a brief illness at the Wesley Guild Hospital, Ilesa, Osun State. He was 91.

Ajilo, who was renowned for his hit tune, Eko Ogba Gbere, was for many years a producer at Polygram Records now Premier Music. He produced several artistes including Osita Osadebe’s popular song, Osondi Owendi among others.