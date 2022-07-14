From LAYI OLANREWAJU, Ilorin

Kwara state Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has been lauded for his administration’s timely intervention in saving the state-owned media outfits, particularly Radio Kwara and Kwara state Television stations from imminent collapse.

It would be recalled that the media outfits were on the verge of collapse, with poor and outdated equipment, while backlogs of staff salaries and allowances remained unpaid until Governor AbdulRazaq

took over the mantle of leadership in 2019. In fact, the staff of Radio Kwara had been on strike for months before AbdulRazaq came on board over unpaid emoluments, harsh working conditions and outdate equipment.

A veteran journalist, and Chairman, Board of Directors of Radio Kwara, Mr. Kayode Adeyipo, made the commendation during an interactive session with journalists in Ilorin, the state capital, adding that under the current administration, the media houses have received adequate attention which have in turn propelled the stations to function and perform at optimal level.

Adeyipo cited the recent procurement of two brand new

100-KVA generators for the two electronic media outfits to cater for the epileptic power supply in the stations despite the diesel crisis in the country as a proof of the Governor’s determination to put the two stations in a state where they could perform optimally.

He said: “Never in the history of Kwara state has so much resources been devoted to the development and modernisation of public media houses, which was a sign of Governor AbdulRazaq’s firm belief in free flow of information which is a necessary and vital ingredient in a democracy.”

The Chairman also commended the Governor for the approval given for the establishment of two additional radio stations in the state, describing it as a remarkable step in the right direction and a sign of the importance attached to effective communication by the AbdulRazaq administration.

Adeyipo therefore urged the entire workforce in the government-owned media houses to reciprocate the Governor’s gesture by being totally devoted to duty to enable their stations act as an effective link and feedback mechanism between the government and the governed, while also enjoining journalists as a whole to dwell on issues that would unite the nation rather than divisive ones ahead of 2023 general elections. .

He said: “I want to further advise that as the 2023 general elections approach, the media generally should focus on issues and the factors that unite us rather than on issues that would divide us on ethnic, religious and cultural inclinations.”