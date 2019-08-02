Simeon Mpamugoh

The Nigeria media landscape recently received a boost with the public presentation of a book on election reporting in Lagos entitled Media and Election: Professional Responsibilities of Journalists.

Authored by Lanre Arogundade, a veteran journalist and 1999 co-recipient of the maiden Press Freedom award of the West African Journalists Association （WAJA), the book is the latest entry on practically oriented and professionally focused election reporting.

It is written in the context of enhancing the understanding of journalists on their ethical, professional and regulatory obligations, public interest and good governance obligations during electoral processes

Arogundade, the Director, International Press Centre（IPC) disclosed that the book derives from his diverse experience as a print, broadcast, online reporter and editor, media resource books, press freedom advocates, and media development expert in Nigeria and West Africa.

He explained, “All I have tried to do is to offer a book that serves the purpose of providing practical understanding on the essentials of professional media reportage of elections and the democratic processes.”

A onetime chairman, Nigerian Union of Journalists （NUJ, Lagos State Council, Arogundade has previously edited several media resource books, including Public Procurement Reporting Guide, Budget and Corruption Reporting, a Media Audit Title, Guidelines and Resources on Investigative Journalism, We Speak for US:A New Work Experience in Advocacy and The Ethics Handbook.

Others are Guidelines on Conflict and Election Reporting, Freedom of Information and Civil Society, and Union Rights of Female Journalists.

The author was also conferred with the Defender of Press Freedom Award by Nigeria Institute of Journalists（NUJ） in 2018. The book launch was graced by media stakeholders, Industry captains, government dignitaries, diplomatic corps, royal fathers and the academics