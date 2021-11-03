From Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin

The National League of Veteran Journalists (NALVEJ) in Kwara State has appealed to striking medical doctors in the state to call off their three-day-old industrial action in the interest of hospital patients.

NALVEJ also urged the state government to strive to meet the demands of the doctors in its employment.

Doctors in the state had on Tuesday commenced a 7-day warning strike to press home their demands for better remuneration, amongst other demands.

The call on the doctors to call off the strike action was one of the resolutions reached at the end of the monthly meeting of NALVEJ in Ilorin, the state capital, on Wednesday.

The League, in a statement signed by its chairman, Alh Tunde Akanbi, and secretary, Alh Mudasiru Adewuyi, appealed to both the striking doctors and the state government to return to the negotiation table with a view to ending the crisis amicably.

It reminded both sides،especially the doctors to consider the plight of the sick, especially those on admission in various government hospitals.

The League also called on the stakeholders in the affairs of the state as well as labour unions to intervene in the face-off between the doctors and the government for the sake of helpless hospital patients.

