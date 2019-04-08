Chukwudi Nweje

The National League of Veteran Journalists (NALVEJ) has charged politicians who emerged victorious in the just concluded general election to live up to the expectations of those who voted them into office.

The group also asked the elected officials to shun mediocrity in governance and discharge their constitutional duties as well as dispense dividends of democracy to the people, irrespective of party, zone, regional, religious or other considerations.

It also advised elected officials to appoint effective and capable hands to drive governance at all levels of governance.

President of group, Chief Oliver Okpala, who gave the charge in a statement, in Abuja, yesterday, also commended journalists across the country for their superlative performance in the coverage of the 2019 elections.

He said journalists braced the odds despite the hazards and volatility in many states to provide fair, accurate and balanced reports even amidst threats to their lives, an input which reflected in many outcomes in the polls.

He said NALVEJ was established by “journalists who have retired from the profession, but are not tired, as they are still actively providing high level services and guidance to the younger ones in the industry, as well as showing direction for successful succession.”

“With its motto, Fathers of the Pen Profession, NALVEJ is set to initiate a new pace in the nation’s media industry and a fresh template for performance, which we are convinced will mark a watershed and, therefore, complement the great work which the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) and the Nigeria Guild of Editors are doing,” Okpala said.

He added that the aim of the group is to ensure the uplifting and progress of journalists who have practised and retired from active service, and would be working in partnership with relevant bodies to achieve these lofty goals.