By Rita Okoye, Lagos

The Nigerian film industry (Nollywood) has been hit with the death of one of its prominent veteran actors, Samuel Obiago.

This is following a cryptic post made by actress Destiny Etiko on Instagram on Thursday, December 23.

Although the cause of death hasn’t been ascertained at the time of filing this report it is reported that the thespian was suffering from an undisclosed ailment before his demise.

Another actor, Emeka Okoye, also confirmed the news, he wrote: ‘So sad to believe. Who will give us a treat whenever I come filming in ASABA. Chaiii 😭😭😭😭💔💔. Uncle Sam. Rest In Peace. Your memories will never be forgotten. Most especially your distinguished personality.’

Sam Obiago has featured in over 100 Nollywood movies since his entrance into the industry in 2013.