Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin

Chairman of the National League of Veteran Journalists (NALVEJ), Kwara state chapter, Tunde Akanbi, has urged the state government to implement special salary scale for journalists in its employment.

He also asked the government to work out special allowances for all journalists covering COVID-19 programmes in the state as it did for frontline health workers.

Akanbi spoke shortly after the swearing in of the new executives of NALVEJ in Ilorin, yesterday.

The NALVEJ chairman praised the state governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq for bringing the state broadcasting corporation (Radio Kwara) back to life.

He, however, urged the governor to extend similar gesture to the state- owned, The Herald Newspapers and Kwara Television Service to enable them compete favourably with their peers in any part of the World.

Akanbi urged the state government to tap from the valuable experiences of veteran journalist by considering some of them for political appointments.

He promised to prioritise the welfare and wellbeing of all NALVEJ members in the state through a routine medical check up and health talks in partnership with the state’s branch of the Nigeria Medical Association.

In their goodwill messages,Commissioner for Communication, Murtala Olanrewaju and Special Adviser on Political Matters, Sa’adu Salahu, highlighted some of the achievements of Governor AbdulRazaq’s administration in the last one year.