VFD Group Plc, a sector-agnostic proprietary investment firm headquartered in Lagos, has been named the 2021 Most Innovative Investment Company in Nigeria by the International Finance Magazine, IFM, a premium business and finance magazine published in the United Kingdom, at the recently concluded 2021 International Finance Award held in Dubai.

VFD Group was chosen as the winner over other nominees including Investment One, Asset& Resource Management Holding Company, and CardinalStone Partners Limited.

According to IFM, the award recognises the Group’s industry talent, leadership skills, industry net worth, and capability on an international scale, as well as the Group’s previous accomplishments.

With this award, VFD Group joins the list of previous award winners from Nigeria, which includes Zenith Bank, FBN Insurance, Stanbic IBTC, GT Bank, and many other leading companies and players in the country’s financial sector.

Nonso Okpala, Group Managing Director/CEO of VFD Group Plc, commented on the award, saying, “This recognition by IFM is a proof of our investment philosophy, which ensures the group drives global prosperity by investing in businesses with potential, assisting those businesses to maximize their potentials, and providing much needed guidance to enable them to remain sustainable and show their services to the world.”