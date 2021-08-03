By Chinwendu Obienyi

Leading provider of innovative, data-driven, end-to-end technology platform, Venture Garden Group (VGG) in collaboration with the Venture Garden Foundation (VGF) has vowed to work with the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) to see how it can transform the nation’s economy by solving real socio-economic challenges in impact sectors critical to sustainable economic development.

The Co-Founder, VGG, Kunmi Demuren, disclosed this to newsmen during the signing-on partnership with the Chess in Slums Africa (CISA) initiative in Lagos at the weekend.

Demuren noted that as a group that has extensive experience in serving both in public and private sectors, it is looking at lifting 50 per cent of unemployed youths out of poverty and set them up for success while adding that the VGG was created to solve everyday African challenges such as energy, healthcare, education, aviation, financial services and social services.

He explained that as the group is in its 10th year of operation, it decided that it was time to give back to the country via its foundation while adding that it was important to focus on the youths because they represent the potential and future of this great nation.

“We are focusing on is Chess in Slum Initiative as the first initiative which involves “at risk” children so that we can be able to give them a creative way to be confident in themselves and enable us to unlock their potential and this initiative has touched 200 kids and our job is to take it to 1 million in the next five years. For us to achieve our goals, we have set aside a million dollars to be able to impact these kids.”

We know that the NESG is a private sector-led think-tank and policy advocacy group that means well for the sustainable development of Nigeria and this is why we are going to work with them to be able to come up with policies that we know can benefit the children, youths so as to ensure we improve the lives of communities and so we are going to become more proactive with the NESG”, Demuren stated.

While reiterating its commitment to transform Africa by using innovative technologies to solve real socio-economic challenges in impact sectors, the VGG co-founder noted that the group through its foundation is looking at people who have started initiatives and help to scale them up as scaling is what it does best in its businesses.

