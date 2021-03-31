National patron, Vigilantee Group of Nigeria (VGN) Sir Mishak Nnanta, has expressed displeasure with the perceived ills in Olokoro clan in Umuahia South Local Government Area of Abia State and the alleged unconcerned attitude of major key players to arrest the situation.

Nnanta stated this when he received in audience Olokoro Women (Udo Obodo women), who came on solidarity visit to his Gburugburu Ndi Igbo Dum palace in Umuajata-Olokoro.

He highlighted the problems bedevilling the clan most recently to include constant rape cases, child trafficking, cultism, robbery, theft, burglary, girl child pregnancy and abortion, banditry, diabolism, among others, which he admitted the Udo Obodo women tackled squarely before they were systematically rendered ineffective by the powers that be.

Nnanta, who is also the President General of Igbo World Union, IWU and patron of Udo Obodo women appealed to them to assist him checkmate ills in the clan. He said that community policing was his utmost priority in Olokoro clan as he had moved to get security kits, operational vehicles and communication gadgets for Olokoro sons who would be trained to function as security officers by the Nigeria Police Force.

“A lot of ills is happening in Olokoro clan presently. It was not so, when Udo Obodo women were active in their service, but I can assure you, soon, community policing will be in full force in Olokoro. My vision is to work harmoniously with the Commissioner of Police, Janet Agbede, other security agencies, Udo Obodo Women, Olokoro Clan Development Union and Olokoro Progressive Association to fight to a standstill insecurity in Olokoro clan. I promise to stand firm in defence of Olokoro and I will never disappoint Udo Obodo women.”

In their respective speeches, leader of Udo Obodo women, Chief Mrs. Naomi Okezie; Secretary, Mrs. Anthonia Ikeadighim and Mrs Patricia Nwachukwu recalled the strides achieved by the Udo Obodo women which according to them instilled in the villagers good mannerisms.