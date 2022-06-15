Following the success of E_blaq and Yinye career and their performance at various shows and events; E_blaq and Yinye will be having their debut this year in June which they called “Vibe Room”

Ekene Divine Nwoji popularly known by his stage name (E_blaq) and Akachukwu Maduka popularly known with (Yinye) on stage set to hold their debut by June 2022.

Their debut which they called “Vibe Room” will witness electrifying performance, it will be one of its kind as they are prepared to give the very best vibes and linkup.

Yinye and E_blaq sets to give a premium performance ; Vibe Room will come with high energy performance featuring many celebrities and connecting these celebrities to their fans.

We are eager to see vibe room come through with

high energy performance and linkup vibes.

Vibe Room is definitely one event you don’t want to miss, it promises to be filled with fun, vibes and lots of cruise.

If you’re looking for a place to have a relaxed Friday evening chilling with big boys, connecting and vibing with people and getting to meet various favourite celebrities then Vibe Room is a sure one for you; you definitely don’t want to be told how the event went. Come and have a relaxed evening with vibe on vibes

