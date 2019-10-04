US-based Nigerian Afro fusion artiste, Vibetone, has released his debut single, Pa Mi (Mesmerise Me).

Produced by DXL Da Beat, Pa Mi is a feel good and danceable song, which expresses the intoxicating love interest of the artiste. It is a potential hit song released recently and which would be played on several radio stations.

“Music to me is an escape route from life’s daily struggles. It is a way of forgetting my problems and I want my listeners to get the same feelings when they listen to my songs,” he says.

Born Adeniji Samuel Adedolapo, Vibetone grew up in Lagos listening to the music of great artistes who helped shape his musical influence.