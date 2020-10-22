Danish First Division club, Viborg FF have officially confirmed the signing of former Nigeria U17 international Ibrahim Said, 18, from Dabo Babes Academy following a successful medical.

Viborg and Dabo Babes reached an agreement for the transfer of the central midfielder before the close of the summer transfer window, but allnigeriasoccer.com has been told that he only arrived in Scandinavia last Sunday due to a visa delay.

This website can also exclusively report that Dabo Babes Academy included a fifteen percent sell-on clause into the deal taking Said to Viborg FF.

He put himself in the shop window at last year’s FIFA U17 World Cup, scoring a hat-trick in a 3-2 win over Ecuador.

Speaking on the signing of the talented Nigerian teenager, sports manager, Jesper Fredberg, said: “We see Ibrahim Said as a very interesting offensive player with a really exciting raw potential, we hope and believe in being able to release with us.

“We are well aware that it is a big step for a young man to move to Europe, so we must also have patience, but we believe that we have got a strong setup to develop young players, and we have high expectations for him in the long run