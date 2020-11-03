Jamie Vardy inspired and Youri Tielemans scored twice as Leicester City enjoyed an impressive 4-1 win at Leeds United on Monday to move up to second in the English Premier League (EPL).

The Foxes, who have now won all four away games this season, grabbed the lead in the second minute.

This was when Vardy intercepted a poor back-pass from Leeds United defender Robin Koch and set-up Harvey Barnes to slot home.

The goal came directly after an early chance for Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford, who could only head straight at Kasper Schmeichel from close range.

Brendan Rodgers’ side doubled their lead in the 21st minute when Marc Albrighton whipped in a cross.

Vardy’s stooping, angled header struck Leeds United goalkeeper Illan Meslier in the face and fell to Tielemans to fire home.

Leeds United came out strongly after the break.

They pulled a goal back three minutes after the restart when a deep cross from Stuart Dallas went through a crowded box and into the net’s far corner.

Pablo Hernandez then hit the bar for Leeds United with a fine effort from the edge of the penalty box.

But Leicester City restored their two-goal advantage with a beautifully-worked third goal.

Substitute James Maddison found Cengiz Under who showed great finesse to pick out Vardy who slotted home.

The 33-year-old striker has now scored eight goals in all competitions this season with each coming away from home.

Maddison was involved with the fourth goal, in stoppage time, when Mateusz Klich challenged him from behind.

After a VAR review, referee Andre Marriner awarded a penalty kick which Tielemans confidently converted.

Leicester City are now on 15 points, just one point behind leaders Liverpool and Rodgers enthused about his team.

“I thought my players were brilliant. We had to be tactically disciplined and then play when we had the ball,” he said.

“If we get to March, April and we are in that position (second), then it will be nice, but there is a long way to go,” he added.

Leeds United are 12th on 10 points and their Argentine manager Marcelo Bielsa struck a self-critical tone.