Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Awwal Gambo has described the late former Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ishaya Iko Ibrahim as a key transformation agent whose untiring efforts towards the security of Nigerian maritime environment endeared him to the entire naval community.

The CNS stated this during a condolence visit to the family of the late vice admiral on Friday 7 January 2022.

While extolling the virtues of the late CNS, Vice Admiral Gambo said that he demonstrated immense intellectual sagacity through various strategic and doctrinal initiatives which have remained pivotal to the growth and development of the Nigerian Navy.

He further stated that Vice Admiral Ibrahim was an epitome of discipline, hard work and integrity, who served the Nigerian Navy diligently until retirement from active service. Furthermore, the CNS stated that even in retirement, the late Vice Admiral Ibrahim was a dependable and worthy resort to the Nigerian Navy.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

In retrospect, Vice Admiral Gambo stated that while he served as Naval Assistant to the deceased during his tenure as the 18th Chief of the Naval Staff, he immensely benefited from his uncommon leadership style and depth of professional standing which he still leverage upon now as the 23rd Chief of the Naval Staff.

The CNS while commiserating with the family said the late vice admiral was indeed an icon and assured them that the Nigerian Navy family remains in prayers with them. He further prayed that the Almighty God grants his soul a peaceful repose and the family the fortitude to bear the grief of the sudden exit.