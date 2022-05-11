By Gabriel Dike

The Committee of Vice Chancellors of Nigerian Universities (CVCNU) has cleared the air about wives of VCs going on a purported foreign trip, insisting that such association does not exist in the CVCNU.

Secretary General of CVCNU, Prof. Yakubu Ochefu, described as false the news making round about vice chancellors wives embarking on a trip to Turkey for women leadership programme.

Prof. Ochefu, who spoke to newsmen in Lagos, said the trip was meant for CVCNU female leaders to prepare them for leadership role in the universities.

According to him, since 60 years of CVCNU existence in the Nigerian University System (NUS), wives of vice chancellors do not play any role in the body.

His words: “I don’t know how Journalists came about the news. It is false. There is nothing like the committee of vice chancellors’ wives association. It does not exist.

“The leadership programme was not for wives of vice chancellors but for university female leaders. Part of CVCNU objective is to encourage female leaders in the NUS.”

Ochefu disclosed that out of 765 vice chancellors since 1960, 35 were women and currently, there are 14 of them in public and private universities.

“The CVCNU put up a programme for female leaders on how to be become vice chancellor. The Turkey programme has been on since January 2022.”

Meanwhile, Prof. Ochefu, has given reasons why public universities do not attract foreign students like before.

The CVCNU scribe said the incessant strikes in public universities is a major cause of not attracting foreign students.

Said he: “Private universities are attracting fewer foreign students. They account for 7 percent of students offered admission in the country.”