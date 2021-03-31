From Abdulrazaq Mungadi, Gombe

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Tuesday stated that the strength of Nigeria’s economy depends on the innovative powers and entrepreneurship of the country’s young people.

Speaking at the launch of the 27th edition of the National MSME Clinic in Gombe, Osinbajo commended the state government for investing in young people and other efforts in developing innovations in the state.

The VP cited the invention of a ventilator machine at the peak of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak by two young men in Gombe as proof of the capabilities of young Nigerians, remarking: ‘We have both talents and human resources in abundance, these young people are showing us the ways of the future.’

Vice President Osinbajo explained that the MSME Clinic is an initiative of the federal government to work with state governments to support small businesses.

‘The reason why this is necessary is because small businesses are the engine of growth of any economy. MSMEs also employ the largest number of people. So, the clinics were designed to bring regulatory agencies whose works affects the business experience of MSME to meet with these small businesses.

‘This gives MSMEs an opportunity to bring their business-related concerns to the attention of the regulatory agencies for solutions,’ the VP stated.

‘Earlier today, I visited the amusing and inspiring groundnut oil and rice processing hub, a place where thousands of people are employed producing tones of groundnut oil daily and hundreds of bags of rice,’ Osinbajo stated.

Gombe Governor Inuwa Yahaya, speaking at the event, disclosed that his administration had initiated plans to reposition the MSME subsector of the state, stating that a ‘bill for the creation of the Gombe State Enterprise Development Agency is before the House of Assembly.’

He explained that the agency when created is expected to drive MSME development in the state by harnessing the potentials of small and medium scale businesses across various economic and social sectors of the state.

‘Since coming to office, we have been working to lay a solid foundation for industrial development of Gombe State, with a specific focus on MSMEs. Similarly, the recently launched 10-year Development Agenda for Gombe State identified the MSME subsector as an important driver of economic and social advancement,’ the governor stated.