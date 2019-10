Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has left for Oslo to attend the Nordic-African Business Summit scheduled for Monday through Wednesday, the Presidency said on Monday.

According to a statement by Senior Special Assistant to the Vice President on Media and Publicity, Laolu Akande, Osinbajo was honouring a personal invitation of the Prime Minister of Norway, Erna Solberg, adding that attending the summit was in pursuit of the Buhari administration’s Economic Recovery and Growth Plan, ERGP, particularly in regard to the active mobilisation of foreign investments.

The statement explained:

“The invitation is a long standing one and the event, holding from Monday to Wednesday, is being organized to give particular prominence to trade and investment ties between Africa and the Nordic countries of Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway and Sweden.

“The summit will attract the largest Nordic companies doing business or interested in doing business in Nigeria, with interests in agriculture, light manufacturing, transportation, digital technology and entertainment, oil and gas, and renewable energy.

“Specifically, Prof. Osinbajo would, among other critical issues, be speaking on the strides made by the Buhari administration in improving the economy and human capital development.

“The Vice President will also headline a specific Nigeria-focused investment roundtable, which is expected to lead to increased trade and investment into Nigeria by building confidence about business prospects in the country and its role as an economic gateway into Africa.”

The Presidency further explained that there will also be a high-level plenary session at the summit to be attended by Crown Prince Haakon of Norway, featuring Osinbajo, Deputy President of South Africa, David Mabuza, and other global business and government leaders. The plenary session would be moderated by Financial Times editor David Pilling.

Also, while in Oslo, the Vice President would hold a bilateral meeting with the Prime Minister to discuss issues of mutual interest to both countries, including bilateral cooperation on trade and private sector investments, as well as regional and multilateral issues of mutual concern.

In extending its invitation to the Vice President, the Norwegian government noted that Nigeria’s participation in the summit would contribute considerably to its success, as the country “plays a crucial regional leadership role and has the largest economy in Africa.”

The Vice President is expected back in the country Thursday.