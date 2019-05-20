Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is currently presiding over the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

It started around 10.02am with the rendition of the National anthem.

Minister of Water Resource Suleiman Adamu prayed the Muslim prayers while the Christian opening prayer was offered by the Minister of State for Niger Delta Affairs, Usani Usani.

The Monday meeting, which normally holds on Wednesdays, is part of efforts to successfully end the current tenure of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

The valedictory session will hold on Wednesday.

Inauguration of the second term tenure of President Muhammadu Buhari’s government is slated for 29th of May 2019.

President Buhari is yet to return from the Umrah.