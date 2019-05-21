Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri
VIce President Yemi Osinbajo has arrived Maiduguri, the Borno State capital for a day working visit.
Osinbajo, who arrived the Maiduguri International Airport at about 12:15pm in a Nigerian Air Force aircraft, was received by Borno State governor Kashim Shettima and other senior goverment officials.
Read also: Osinbanjo to declare open Nordic-Nigeria Connect tomorrow
The VP will be cimmissiong some projects, including school buildings, roads and a local market, among others.
Leave a Reply