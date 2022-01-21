From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Twenty-four hours after he was allegedly kidnapped by unknown gunmen, a victim escaped from the grips of his abductors in Owhorode community, Udu Local Government Area of Delta State.

The victim, whose identity is being withheld by the police, said he was abducted in front of his house and taken in his vehicle to an unknown destination.

Delta State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Bright Edafe, who confirmed the development in Asaba yesterday, said the victim made a distress call to operatives at Ovwian Aladja Division on the day of the incident.

According to Edafe, operatives mobilised for a rescue operation, adding that, on getting to the scene, the hoodlums escaped.

He said when their hideout was searched, one locally made gun, one Beretta pistol with eight rounds of live ammunition, one handcuff, six assorted phones, 19 SIM cards, one ATM card, one wristwatch, one jackknife and N35,000 were recovered.

Edafe said the manhunt for the fleeing gang was on; he also confirmed the arrest of one suspected armed robber, 25-year-old Liyo Okiri, in the Sapele area of the state.

He said the said suspect and his partner in crime were on a robbery when operatives received a distress call and mobilised to the scene, cordoned off the area and ambushed the hoodlums.

Edafe stated that Okiri was arrested in possession of one locally made pistol, two live rounds and one expended cartridge, adding that efforts to get the other fleeing suspect were in top gear.

He stated that two suspected car-snatchers were arrested in Sapele in a Toyota Hiace bus with four master keys “usually used for removing vehicles from where parked.”