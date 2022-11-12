The Police Command in Oyo State says the victim of Bodija robbery incident, Abubakar Ibrahim, who was shot by armed robbers on Friday, is still alive and responding to treatment.

It would be recalled that armed robbers attacked Ibrahim around 2.45 p.m, shot him and dispossessed him of N270,000 around Bodija Railway Junction on Friday in Ibadan.

Some online media had reported that the victim died from the incident.

The Command’s spokesman, SP Adewale Osifeso, in a statement on Saturday in Ibadan, said no life was lost as a result of the incident and that the victim (Ibrahim) was presently recuperating from the incident.

Osifeso said that findings revealed that the victim was trailed by his assailants after completing a business transaction within the metropolis and was returning to his base at Akinyele Market, Akinyele Local Government Area, Oyo State.

He said the victim, in a bid to hasten his trip back home by avoiding the traffic build-up situation on the Expressway, opted for a shorter isolated route from where he was eventually accosted by hoodlums on a motorcycle.

Osifeso said that the victim was shot on the side of his right toes by the hoodlums with the intent to impede his mobility before dispossessing him of the cash.

“Investigations are on top gear to identify, track and apprehend the assailants with the assurances of providing updates as the case progresses,” he said.

Osifeso further alerted the public about sudden proliferation of criminal and unregistered Point of Sales (POS) Terminal Operators across Oyo State.

He said investigations revealed that the sole aim of existence of some POS centres was to criminally conspire with unscrupulous elements to redistribute financial proceeds from criminal dealings.

He enjoined members of the public to exercise extreme vigilance and caution in their dealings during any outside banking hall operations.

“It is not out of place to validate every transaction process by demanding from the operators Identity Cards, Certificate of Incorporation from the Cooperate Affairs Commission, among others.

“The Commissioner of Police, Adebowale Williams, promises to clamp-down heavily on any individual or group whose intent is to truncate the relative tranquility maintained in the state,” he said. (NAN)