Ighomuaye Lucky

A victim of human trafficking, Florence Abu, yesterday, raised the alarm over threat to her life by some suspected human traffickers just as she calls on the Edo State governor and other international Community for her security.

She raised the alarm when she spoke with Journalists in Benin.

Recall that Florence had sparked up global reaction four years ago when she exposed her pastor and others for deceiving her abroad for sexual exploitation.

She said that the threat may not be unconnected to the recent successful conviction of some traffickers in Edo by the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP).

It would be recalled that on Tuesday, the family of three who participated in the trafficking business were sentenced to various prison terms.

The mother who played a feltish role as the juju priest got 10 years, a Pastor (name withheld) who canvassed and lured the victim got 14 years while the madam (sponsor) who received the girl and exploited her for prostitution got 14 years.

Mrs. Florence alleged that since the judgement, her life has been in danger owing to the different threat messages and calls she has received.

She said she has been receiving strange calls for days now and she had decided to go into hiding.

She alleged that one of the calls came from Russia where she was trafficked to for sexual exploitation in 2012 and was made to pay the whooping sum of 45,000 US dollars to her madam.

The former traffic victim appealed to all relevant government agencies, including the UK government, EU and other international Community who has been monitoring this development in Edo to come to her rescue.

She specifically called on the Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo who is at the forefront against human trafficking for help.

“If am not encouraged, supported and protected now, other victims who have been trafficked may not have the courage to speak out.

“When victims don’t speak the case will be dead and you may not get conviction like this,” she stated.