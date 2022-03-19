From Okwe Obi, Abuja

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and the World Food Programme (WFP) yesterday, supported vulnerable Nigerians and victims of Boko Haram onslaughts with basic amenities to assuage their plights.

Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development Sadiya Umar Farouq, disclosed this in Katsina State when she launched FMHADMSD-WFP Stabilisation Fund.

This was contain in a statement signed by a Principal Information Officer, in the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Grace Osuji.

Represented by the Director of Humanitarian Affairs Ali Grema, said,Umar Farouq said, “ECOWAS came up with interventions to assist Member States in these catastrophic situation including Nigeria.

“The stabilization fund, which we are launching today, provides targeted interventions to beneficiaries.”

According to her, “the procedures of selecting the beneficiaries were drawn from the National Social Register and is in-line with the Federal Governments desire of caring for the vulnerable persons in the society.

“Hence, this is one clear practical example of operationalizing the National Social Register in carrying out humanitarian interventions in Nigeria.”

She appreciated “the leadership of ECOWAS Commission for their due diligence in implementing the resolution of the Member States with regards to this support and for providing the much technical support through the development of the project proposals.

“Also, I wish to commend the World Food Program for the due diligence they deploy in implementing the project and for always being a reliable partner in the fight against hunger.”

She added, that “this ECOWAS intervention was provided the Federal Ministry Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development in two projects; first, Post Flood Humanitarian Assistance second, humanitarian stabilization fund.

“These projects are being implemented by Nigeria Red Cross Society (NRCS) and World Food Program (WFP) on behalf of the Ministry.”

In her address, WFP Programme officer, WAgnes Mungatia, said WFP was in collaboration with the Nigerian government and ECOWAS in its programme in alleviating food and nutrition insecurity in Katsina, Borno, Adamawa and Zamfara States.

“In Katsina, 208 households or 1,398 individual beneficiaries receive cash transfers of N27, 800 every month through their UBA prepared cards in order to purchase their preferred food from local markets.

“Beneficiaries are usually encouraged to buy a wide range of nutritious local food from the local markets supplied by local producers and that has an additional advantage of stimulating local markets and local agricultural production,” she said.

Mungatia added that to prevent acute malnutrition in the first 1000 days of their lives, the programme also provided nutrition assistance to children between 6 – 23 months and 4,690 children would benefit from it.

She said the programme was also assisting pregnant and lactating mothers from vulnerable households in which 644 families will benefit in Faskari and Jibia LGAs of the state.