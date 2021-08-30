Some victims of the recent kerosene explosions in Igboetiti Local Government Area of Enugu State have urged Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi to assist in fishing out and prosecuting the supplier of the adulterated fuel.

The victims made the appeal on Sunday in separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

Mrs Nkechi Aka, a poultry farmer in Azani-Mgboko Aku, said she bought the adulterated kerosene on Wednesday evening.

Mother of seven, Aka said that the kerosene exploded and fire was all over her body on Thursday morning when she attempted to light a lantern in her poultry farm.

“I started screaming before my family members and other people came to my rescue.

“That was how my face, body, legs and hands got burnt as result of that fire that engulfed my entire body.

“All parts of my body are aching and sleeping at night has become a problem because I have burns all over my body,” she told NAN.

She called on Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi to help ensure that the supplier of the adulterated fuel was fished out and sanctioned to prevent recurrence.

“I also need government financial assistance to enable me to treat myself very well,“ she said.

Mrs Josephine Ugwueke and her daughter, Blessing, in Umuezike Aku also experienced kerosene explosion on Wednesday night.

Josephine told NAN that she asked her daughter to refill the lantern with kerosene and immediately she poured it there was an explosion followed by a fire in the room.

“Government should find out who brought the bad kerosene to us,” she said.

In his reaction, Mr Onyekachi Ugwueke, one of Josephine’s sons told NAN that her sister, Blessing, was badly affected by the explosion and was currently receiving treatment at Parkline Hospital, Enugu.

Reacting to the kerosene explosions which affected some families in Aku, Igwe Charles Ochi, described the incidents in which two indigenes were killed and many others injured as “unfortunate and painful“.

“We have as result of the incident banned the sale and use of kerosene in Aku till further notice.

“We have also urged the local and state governments to help find out the source of this adulterated fuel that has resulted in explosions and fires in some families,” the traditional ruler said.

When contacted, Mr Paul Nwodo, Director of Senom Oil and Gas, where the victims allegedly bought the adulterated kerosene, said the fuel sold in the station was not adulterated.

He said they have been selling the consignment since May 17 when it was supplied.

He said the same consignment was supplied to two other outlets at Orba Road, Nsukka and Ovoko in Igboeze-South Local Government Area.

“No report of kerosene explosion from these two other filling stations. We were supplied the same kerosene, the same day,” he said.

NAN recalls that the Enugu State Government had in press statement issued by the state Commissioner for Information, Mr Chidi Aroh, on Friday commiserated with the families of those who died as a result of the kerosene explosions in Aku.

The government has promised to settle the hospital bills of those who sustained injures as well as to find out the source of the adulterated kerosene. (NAN)

