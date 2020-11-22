Gyang Bere, Jos

The Victim Support Fund (VSF) has donated palliatives to Plateau State Government to cushion the effect of COVID-19 pandemic on indigent persons in the state.

Chairperson of the Victim Support Fund Task Force on COVID-19 Mrs. Toyosi Akerele Ogunsuji, who made the presentation on Sunday explained that the item are to be shared for members of the civil society and the Government on a 50/50 ratio.

Mrs. Ogunsuji while presenting the palliatives to Governor Simon Lalong at the Maxwell Khobe Cantonment warehouse at the Rukuba Barracks Jos admonished that the items should be given to the beneficiaries.

Governor Lalong while receiving the items expressed appreciation to the Victims Support Fund for reaching out to vulnerable persons in the State through the presentation of the items.

He assured that the items will be distributed to the intended beneficiaries in line with the guidelines set by the donors.

Minister of Women Affairs Paullen Tallen also thanked the VSF for the donation which she said will go a long way to cushion the effect of the looting that took place in the State last month.

Items received include: RICE 5,745 BAGS (10kg), BEANS 5,745 BAGS (10kg), MAIZE 5,745 BAGS (10kg), SALT 2KG 5,745 (10kg), GRAND SOYA OIL (4LITRES) 5,745 and NON SURGICAL MASKS 5,000.

Others are LATEX HANDS GLOVES 1,345

HAND SANITIZER 10,000 HAND SANITIZERS 15 of 4cl, PPE 1,354

SURGICAL GOGLE 1,354, BOOTS 1,354.